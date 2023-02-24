Jeff Hardy’s DUI Case Closed, Drivers License Suspended For 10 Years

Jeff Hardy has been banned from driving a car for the next decade. The case was closed on Thursday after he submitted a written plea of nolo contendere to all charges.

His June 2022 DUI court case came to an end on Thursday after many months of legal preparation. Jeff Hard was arrested on June 13, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida in Volusia County for driving without a license and being three times over the legal DUI limit. Hardy was barely able to walk when he was filmed getting out of his car by police.

Jeff was suspended without pay from AEW and he entered a rehab program that has reportedly done wonders for the star.

A Nolo contendere is where a defendant agrees to accept punishment, but does not accept or deny responsibility for charges.

If he were found guilty he would have faced up to five years in prison.

Below is the full sentence via Volusia County court records:

- A 38-day county jail sentence with 38 days credit for time served

- Two years probation

- $4586 in fines and court fees

- A 10-year suspension of his license

- Two years with an interlock device and 90-day vehicle impoundment

- Court-mandated DUI school or drug rehab program

- Community service