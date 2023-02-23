WWE Reportedly Has Dates In Place For Backlash, King & Queen Of The Ring Events

WWE has reportedly dates in place for upcoming premium live events, WWE Backlash as well as a King & Queen Of The Ring event.
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reveals that multiple sources have told him May 6 is the date foe the 2023 Backlash event at May 27 for both the King & Queen Of The Ring.
Locations for both shows are not yet known.
The last King of the Ring tournament saw Xavier Woods win the crown at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, while Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament the same night. It appears "Queen's Crown" will be dropped in favor of "Queen Of The Ring."
