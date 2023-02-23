WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers, Highest Key Demo of 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers, Highest Key Demo of 2023

The viewership for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS Network has been revealed.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports Dynamite drew 1.028 million viewers which is up on the February 15 edition that drew 824,000 viewers. This is the highest total viewership since the October 5, 2022 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic the 2-hour broadcast scored 0.35 rating, also up from the week prior which scored 0.27 rating, the highest of 2023.

AEW ranked #1 on cable in the demo for the night.

Confirmed Names For New AEW All Access Show On TBS

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release concerning their new AEW All Access show: TBS ORDERS ITS FIRST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2023 07:54AM

 


Tags: #aew #dynamite #rating

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80780/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer