AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers, Highest Key Demo of 2023

The viewership for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS Network has been revealed.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports Dynamite drew 1.028 million viewers which is up on the February 15 edition that drew 824,000 viewers. This is the highest total viewership since the October 5, 2022 episode.
In the key 18-49 demographic the 2-hour broadcast scored 0.35 rating, also up from the week prior which scored 0.27 rating, the highest of 2023.
AEW ranked #1 on cable in the demo for the night.
All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release concerning their new AEW All Access show: TBS ORDERS ITS FIRST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
