Former WCW Star Blasts AEW For Showcasing "Fat Wrestler With Tits" In The Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

During this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was victorious over Evil Uno during the main event of the broadcast on TBS. This is Moxley's 100th win for AEW. Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) saw the match but wasn't pleased with the stars in the match. He tweeted:

“Dynamite was a decent show with some strong segments until the main event. You can’t put a fat wrestler with tits in the last segment and have him bleed profusely all over the place and think that is how you draw viewers. #AEWDynamite”

Inferno has picked up some heat for his comments.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2023 07:52AM


