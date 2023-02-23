Former Tough Enough Winner Critical Of John Cena’s In-Ring Work

Former WWE Tough Enough 2001 winner Maven has been critical of John Cena’s wrestling ability saying he "couldn’t move the right way" during an interview on Cafe de Rene.

“He fell into the category of like the Lugers of the world that just couldn’t… I mean he couldn’t, as middle of a ground of a wrestler I was, he was bad.

“It’s painful to watch him run. It’s painful…

“Here’s the best way that I can think of describing him. Have you ever had a dream and in your dream you’re trying to accomplish something athletic and for whatever reason you just can’t do it? You know that feeling?

“Like you can’t run or get to or swim or whatever. Like to me, that’s how he just lived life. He just was like constantly just couldn’t move the right way.”

Maven did however value Cena as an entertainer:

“Then again, like I said, the son of a b*tch was more over than anybody ever could’ve imagined. He’s a good entertainer.

“He could talk his ass off. Talk circles around everybody…

“And again, John was one of those guys that I knew in passing. You know, we never hung out. I don’t even think we ever went out to eat together.

“But always just could not have been more polite to me. So, another guy that I could not be happier for his success.

“That said, he walked around like he had two left feet.”