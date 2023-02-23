Barry Windham Health Update Following Heart Attack

Arn Anderson has provided a health update on Barry Windham who recently suffered a "massive heart attack" on December 2 2022.

During the ARN podcast, Anderson said:

“Getting it third party that he is is making his way back slowly. He’s hopefully going to be much, much better as time goes by.

“It was a really, really bad scare. I know that it scared the shit out of all of us as soon as we heard it.

“It was a very, very close call. I think he’s getting a little bit better along. I don’t think he’s in a position [where] he can travel or anything like that yet.”

Anderson added:

“A lot of thought has went into Barry Windham and his condition, you know, a lot of prayers, and we appreciate that coming from everybody.

“I know the family does. Hopefully, Barry will be up and around before we know it.”

WNS wishes Windham all the best in his recovery.