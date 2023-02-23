SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, which airs on TNT.

- The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. The House of Black appeared and surrounded the ring after the lights went off and on, but the lights went off again and they vanished.

- Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale. Storm and Saraya tried to spray paint Nightingale but Ruby Soho made the save, and Jamie Hayter chased Saraya away.

- Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn

- Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti