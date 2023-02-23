WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

Following Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, which airs on TNT.

- The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. The House of Black appeared and surrounded the ring after the lights went off and on, but the lights went off again and they vanished.

- Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale. Storm and Saraya tried to spray paint Nightingale but Ruby Soho made the save, and Jamie Hayter chased Saraya away.

- Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn

- Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti

Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

