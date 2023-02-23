Date For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 Revealed?

AEW has yet to announce the event, but according to Spectrum Cable the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2023.
There has been much speculation about a second event of its kind given how well received the first one was with fans and talent.
One name rumored to be involved with the PPV is current IWGP Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).
⚡ Adam Cole announces AEW's "Important Announcement"
Tony Khan came in bout 15 minutes to closing to tell everybody Adam Cole would tell everybody the important announcement about a new TV seri [...]— Ken Gemberling Feb 22, 2023 09:51PM
