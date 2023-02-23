Date For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 Revealed?

AEW has yet to announce the event, but according to Spectrum Cable the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2023.

There has been much speculation about a second event of its kind given how well received the first one was with fans and talent.

One name rumored to be involved with the PPV is current IWGP Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).