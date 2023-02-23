WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Date For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 Revealed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

AEW has yet to announce the event, but according to Spectrum Cable the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2023. 

There has been much speculation about a second event of its kind given how well received the first one was with fans and talent.

One name rumored to be involved with the PPV is current IWGP Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).

Adam Cole announces AEW's "Important Announcement"

Tony Khan came in bout 15 minutes to closing to tell everybody Adam Cole would tell everybody the important announcement about a new TV seri [...]

