AEW Dynamite Results (2/22/2023) - Tony Khan's "Important Announcement"

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/22/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the usual weekly intro video and accompanying theme song and then we shoot live inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where Excalibur and company welcome us to this week's show.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta

The commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz send things down to Phoenix's own Justin Roberts, who introduces the two men involved in our opening contest here on this week's show.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's theme music plays and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He heads down and settles in the ring as highlights are shown of his past work with Wheeler Yuta inside the ring.

Now the theme for Wheeler Yuta hits and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club member for our first match of the evening. We see the promo with Yuta and Cassidy that set this match up as Yuta settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Cassidy heads to the ring and tries to extend his hand for a handshake to his former friend. Yuta teases accepting it but instead tries to smack him. Cassidy avoids this and the fight is on.

Both guys hit some strikes and then the action hits the mat where we see a number of quick reversals and counters. Cassidy rolls Yuta up, who kicks out at two and rolls out to the floor at ringside for a quick breather.

Orange Cassidy uses Yuta's own seat-belt roll-up pin attempt technique against him and gets a close two count on another near fall, and again we see Yuta kick out and roll out to the floor to re-group before reengaging.

Yuta notices Claudio Castagnoli make his way down to ringside from the locker room. Yuta and Castagnoli go nose to nose and the fellow Blackpool Combat Club b*tch-smacks the hell out of Yuta and tells him to use that anger as fuel to go perform how he's capable of doing so.

This works and Yuta hits the ring with a ton of fire and immediately shifts the offensive momentum into his favor. He roughs Cassidy up in the ring and then brings him out to the floor to brutalize him, ramming him into the steel steps and barricade and then throwing him into a table and winging a chair at him.

He heads over and gets the high-five from Claudio that he was hoping for earlier. Cassidy takes a while to recover and when he starts to finally look to get up, Yuta rolls out to join him on the floor, ramming him into the steel ring post violently and then bringing the match back inside the squared circle.

We see Cassidy still show his defiant spirit but doing the big dramatic hands in the air and down into his jean pockets routine. Yuta takes full advantage, however, immediately hitting Cassidy with several quick smacks and strikes while his head is wide open with his hands in his pockets.

Cassidy starts to show signs of life after that and now starts to shift the momentum back in his favor. This doesn't last long, as Yuta catches Cassidy coming off the ropes with a big shot. He comes off the ropes himself now with a big elbow strike for a close near fall. He slaps a hammer-lock submission until Cassidy grabs the ropes.

Wheeler Yuta drop-kicks Cassidy out to the floor and raises his hands as the fans boo and we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in our championship opening contest continues.

Now we return from the break and see Cassidy trying to fight his way back into the offensive driver's seat. When it looks like he's about to, he stops and lets go of Yuta to give him a hug while he's lifeless. Yuta responds by headbutting the p*ss out of the champ.

The two exchange some back-and-forth creative offense and then they each take turns spitting in the others face before engaging in a brutal back-and-forth striking exchange that seemed to go on forever. They knock each other down and the crowd explodes in approval in what is becoming an excellent opener.

After a super close near fall that doesn't get the job done, we see Orange Cassidy blast Wheeler Yuta with a huge Orange Punch that earns him the three count and the pin fall victory for a successful AEW All-Atlantic Championship defense in a great opener for this week's show.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Wheeler Yuta Obeys Claudio Castagnoli, Disses Orange Cassidy

Once the match wraps up, we see Orange Cassidy extend his arms for a big hug to give the people what they want. It looks like Wheeler Yuta is considering it but then Claudio Castagnoli comes out and demands he join him on the entrance ramp. Yuta obliges and the two head to the back together as the fans boo and Cassidy looks dejected.

Evil Uno Demands "Hangman" Page Steer Clear Of His Match

Now we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with The Dark Order's Evil Uno ahead of his main event tonight against Jon Moxley. Standing beside Uno is "Hangman" Adam Page. He demands Page not get involved in their match later tonight. He wants to prove he's on Hangman's level.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks Verbally Spars With Chris Jericho

We then head back inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song for "Absolute" Ricky Starks plays. Starks makes his way down to the ring as Excalibur informs us we will hear from him next.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, Starks mentions how he's realizing Chris Jericho doesn't want anything to do with a rematch against him. He says he's fine with that and ready to move on.

He pulls a contract out of his coat pocket and says he's got an open contract for a hungry talent who wants to get on the card at AEW Revolution 2023. He calls to the back for someone to come out and accept it.

The familiar sounds of "Judas in my Mind" by Fozzy plays as the Jericho Appreciation Society leader and the real-life "Wizard" of pro wrestling himself, Chris Jericho emerges to fireworks and a crowd full of Phoenix fans singing along with his theme.

Jericho comes out and says he's not going to do what he says he knows Starks is trying to do, which is to bait him into accepting another match with him. He tells Starks good luck with his little open challenge. Before he leaves, Peter Avalon comes out seemingly to accept the challenge but is blasted by Chris Jericho, who hits him with a Judas Effect.

Now "The Ocho" heads down to the ring and gets in Starks' face and says maybe he should have a rematch with him and embarrass his stupid ass. Starks said he can go ahead and sign it and he knows what's gonna happen. He's gonna have J.A.S. beat him down and jump him again.

He then brings up Jericho beating two legends in "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the same night and says he doesn't think he can beat him one-on-one. Jericho asks if he thinks Starks really believes that.

Starks then calmly says no, actually he does believe Jericho can beat him one-on-one. Jericho gets confident now and takes the contract and says he'll not only sign it, but he'll add an addendum to ensure J.A.S. is banned from ringside during the match.

He says he can't though because he doesn't have a pen. Starks says, "Damn." Then after a second follows up with, "I do." He pulls the pen out and hands it to Jericho. Jericho raises it up dramatically and then clicks it and signs it.

He tells Starks it's official because the match is on at AEW Revolution. He tells Starks be careful what you wish for because no one out-smarts "The Ocho." Starks smiles big and looks into the camera as Jericho heads to the back.

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. The Acclaimed

A video hyping the tag-team battle royale airs and then we return inside the arena where Big Bill and Lee Moriarty make their way out accompanied by Stokely Hathaway, who is still wearing a cast on his arm.

The theme for their opponents, The Acclaimed, hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens accompanied by "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn for our next match of the evening. Caster rhymes on his way to the ring as always.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Caster and Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams as the fans chant "Oh scissor me, daddy!"

We see Caster take the early offensive lead and then tags in Bowens. The two hit some double-team moves and then we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as this tag-team tilt continues.

As we settle back in from the break we see the action still in progress. The new AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Gunns make their way down to the ringside area where they end up getting involved.

This doesn't prevent The Acclaimed from recovering order of things and scoring the win a minute later. We see The Gunns looking disappointed at the top of the stage as The Acclaimed celebrates their win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Jungle Boy Tries To Get Revenge, Still Gets Brutalized By Christian Cage

After the tag bout we see Tony Schiavone making his way over to the top of the entrance stage. He then introduces his guest at this time -- Christian Cage. The familiar sounds of Christian's theme plays and out he comes.

Before he can say a word to Schiavone, however, he is attacked from behind by "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. He beats him down and then heads to the back, only to come back out with two steel chairs.

He thinks about giving Christian the con-chair-to, but after setting it up, he hesitates and Christian ends up getting one of the chairs and hitting Jungle Boy low with it. Christian gets on top and grabs Jungle Boy by the hair and then repeatedly bashes him face-first into the chair as the fans boo.

Christian lifts Jungle Boy's head up and we see he is bleeding. Christian heads to the back as a bunch of officials come out to help Jungle Boy.

Samoa Joe Responds To Wardlow

After a video airs showing Samoa Joe responding to the comments from Wardlow last week about cutting his hair and how that meant more than people think after explaining his connection to his father and how the pony tail represented that.

He says he did it to send him a message that he is not to be messed with. He vows to prove that when they meet at AEW Revolution.

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

We head back inside the Phoenix venue and the theme for Saraya hits. Out she comes accompanied by Toni Storm and the two head to the ring. Already in the ring is Saraya's opponent for tonight, Skye Blue.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one-on-one women's showdown here on Dynamite. Saraya immediately starts taking it to Blue, stomping her down in the corner of the ring.

Saraya tosses Blue out to the floor where Toni Storm adds insult to injury by further punishing Blue. Saraya comes out and rams her into the barricade and then brings her back into the ring to deliver some more punishment.

Blue gets in one good counter move and tightens up a standing submission on Saraya that pops the crowd, however, Saraya ends up taking over again after that. Blue avoids a super-plex from Saraya and then goes on a little offensive spree.

It looked at one point that Skye Blue had Saraya beat, but when she goes for the cover we see Toni Storm hop on the apron to provide the distraction. After this, Saraya takes back over and locks Blue in a submission for the victory.

Winner: Saraya

Where Do Ruby Soho's Loyalties Lie?

We see Saraya and Toni Storm go to spray paint an "L" on Skye Blue, only for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and the reigning AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter to come out and stop them, running them off.

As Saraya and Toni Storm head to the back, we hear Ruby Soho's theme playing. Soho comes out and looks at Hayter at ringside and gestures that she wants the belt. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Bryan Danielson & MJF Get Extremely Personal And Then Brawl

Bryan Danielson makes his way out and heads to the ring to a rock star reception. He settles in the ring and begins to address his opponent in the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He is confused how MJF hates him after he was the one who put a bounty on his head and tried to have him injured.

The theme for MJF hits to bring out "The Devil." He tells a story about not believing in anything or anyone until he met a woman he loved. He mentions telling her he wants to start a family with her, build a home with her, etc., only for her to ultimately leave him.

He goes on to explain that the only thing stopping him from taking a fist-ful of pills and ending everything is the AEW title. He then mentions how everyone loves "The American Dragon" even though he is selfish. He says that Danielson has had more head trauma and brain damage than anyone and still is selfishly in his sport.

He says he has a wife and two kids and he takes them for granted and makes it obvious that he considers wrestling more important than his family. He then mentions wanting to send a message to Danielson's wife and kids.

Danielson says if he brings his kids into this he's going to beat the sh*t out of him. MJF goes on to reference Birdie and the two kiddos anyways. He calls himself their Uncle and mentions how he's going to beat up their daddy at AEW Revolution.

He enters the ring and begins to mention giving him worse CTE, but Danielson blasts him before he can finish. A big brawl breaks out between the two that brings out a ton of officials and security who try and fail a few times to separate them. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Jamie Hayter's Idea For Title Match At AEW Revolution

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone backstage with AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She talks about how Saraya and Ruby Soho both deserve a title shot. She proposes they have some fun at AEW Revolution and have a triple-threat match for her title.

AEW Revolution Tag-Team Battle Royale

Now we head back inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where we see all of the tag-teams involved in the AEW Revolution Tag-Team Battle Royale standing outside of the ring.

The bell sounds and all of the guys enter the ring at the same time and begni brawling. Both members of a respective team must be thrown out for the team as a whole to be out of the running.

Involved in this match are Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta), Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver), The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M), The Butcher and The Blade, as well as The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari).

Mark Briscoe ends up running down at one point and he begins brawling with Josh Woods, much to the dismay of "Smart" Mark Sterling. Penta El Zero Miedo hits Tony Nese with his finisher on the hard part of the ring apron to eliminate him in a cool spot. Ariya Daivari is thrown out seconds later.

After that, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture as this match continues. When we return from the break we see a ton of people eliminated until we're down to our final handful of tag-teams. A couple more are eliminated and we're down to the last few guys as we head to another mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see an elimination spree, which leads to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal being left alone in the ring with Trent from The Best Friends. Trent is being beaten down by a double-team attack as the fans boo.

Satnam Singh prevents Jarrett and Lethal from being eliminated by Trent. When Trent seems to be thrown out, his feet don't touch and Orange Cassidy gets under him and walks him around on his shoulders. We see Jarrett and Lethal both doing Jarrett's strut thinking they won. Trent comes back in and eliminates Lethal.

This leaves Jarrett and Trent as the last two. Satnam Singh provides another assist for Double J which helps him remain in the match, and he then throws Trent out to get the win. With the win Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal are added to the tag title match at AEW Revolution.

Winners and ADDED to AEW Revolution tag-team title match: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

The House Of Black Send A Message To The Elite

We shoot to a message from The House of Black after the tag-team battle royale wraps up. They send a message to The Elite and then a match is announced for AEW Rampage. After that, we head to another commercial break.

AEW All Access Coming Every Wednesday After Dynamite

Now we return from the break to see Renee Paquette standing by with Tony Khan. She mentions his "important announcement." Tony Khan says he'd rather hear a big star tell it.

Adam Cole comes in and announces AEW All Access -- a new weekly one-hour show where wrestlers from the company will share stories. Cole says to trust when he says it's something you won't want to miss.

The show will air every Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite and will last one hour. Adam Cole announces the debut episode will also be the same date as his return in the ring on that night's Dynamite. He says it's coming soon. He says it will be in the month of March, which he vows will be big.

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

We shoot to a backstage segment with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh and then head back inside the arena, where Excalibur does his fast-read-rundown for upcoming AEW programming.

After that, "Wild Thing" hits inside the Footprint Center and Jon Moxley emerges through the crowd and heads to the ring for our main event of the evening.

As Mox settles inside the squared circle, we see Evil Uno and "Hangman" Adam Page watching his entrance on a monitor backstage. We then head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Evil Uno is finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. The bell immediately sounds and Evil Uno quickly charges across the ring and starts tearing into Mox with a strike-heavy offense early on.

Mox starts to get in some offense for the first time and he begins biting at the face and tearing at the mask of The Dark Order member as the fans boo. Uno fights back and knocks Mox out to the floor. He follows out with a wicked senton.

The fans pop huge for that but Uno can't hang onto the offensive lead, as Mox starts to take over from there once again. The fans start to warm up to Mox and begin chanting his name as Uno is laid out at ringside.

Evil Uno stumbles up and his mask is still torn and we see blood pouring through it after Mox smashes his head into the steel ring steps. When Uno re-enters the ring we see Mox stomping and then forearm-smashing the hell out of a now very bloody Evil Uno.

The ref goes and checks on him and then Mox starts to pick him up. Uno grabs Mox and hits him with a piledriver. He turns him upside down again and hits a second one. The camera shoots in close and we see Evil Uno is a bloody mess even with his mask on.

Mox starts to fight back into the offensive lead. He slaps a choke on him and then lets go temporarily to elbow the piss out of him. He slaps it back on and then transitions to his Bulldog choke. He cranks back on it and a very, very, very bloody Evil Uno hangs on as blood squirts profusely out of the eye holes of his mask.

Mox squeezes back tighter on the submission and Uno finally taps out. Mox picks up his 100th victory with the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

"Hangman" Adam Page With Vicious Assault On Jon Moxley

He won't let go of the hold after the match. Other members of The Dark Order hit the ring to break things up. This brings out Claudio Castagnoli and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Now the theme for "Hangman" Adam Page hits and the man who does "Cowboy Sh*t" runs to the ring and wraps barbed wire around his hand and then drills Mox with it. Mox is now quickly becoming a bloody mess as Page continues punching away at him with his barbed wire wrapped hand.

That is how this week's show wraps up as we fade off the air. Thanks for joining us!