Adam Cole announces AEW's "Important Announcement"

Tony Khan came in bout 15 minutes to closing to tell everybody Adam Cole would tell everybody the important announcement about a new TV series after AEW Dynamite on TBS will be a show debuting called AEW "All Access".
Adam Cole announces AEW All Access.— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 23, 2023
1-- AEW All Access in March, a weekly 1 hour TV series immediately after AEW Dynamite on TBS. Unfiltered look into AEW featuring Adam Cole, Britt Baker & more.
2-- Will make his in-ring return the night the show debuts on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rlXu2K2rJp
