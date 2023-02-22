Steel Cage Match Announce For GCW Ransom

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for the GCW Ransom event.
Below is the updated Card:
- Los Macizos vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Drew Parker.
- Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita & VENY vs. Sawyer Wreck, Billie Starkz & Janai Kai.
- Masha Slamovich vs. John Wayne Murdoch.
- Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk.
*ATLANTIC CITY UPDATE*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 20, 2023
Just Signed for March 5th:
*Steel Cage Match*
CHARLES MASON
vs
ALLIE KATCH
Plus:
Macizos v MCMG
Bailey v Parker
Maki/Rina/Veny v Sawyer/Billie/Janai
Masha v JWM
Janela v Kirk
+more
Tix:https://t.co/jGyIzhy8HT
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Sun 3/5 - 4PM pic.twitter.com/KI4rYoIXmy
