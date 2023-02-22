WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Steel Cage Match Announce For GCW Ransom

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

Steel Cage Match Announce For GCW Ransom

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for the GCW Ransom event.

Charles Mason will go up against Allie Katch in a Steel Cage Match at the event on Sunday, March 5 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Below is the updated Card:

- Los Macizos vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.

- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Drew Parker.

- Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita & VENY vs. Sawyer Wreck, Billie Starkz & Janai Kai.

- Masha Slamovich vs. John Wayne Murdoch.

- Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #ransom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80765/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer