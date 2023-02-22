Ric Flair Believe AEW Needs A New Booker

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed why he believes its time for Tony Khan to let someone else book AEW:

“I would continue to own the company, but I would let somebody fresh book it. He books and runs it, but he’s also very vested personally in football which he takes a lot of pride in, and the Jaguars are getting better, which I’m really happy for them. They will probably be in the playoffs next year. So what I’m saying is Tony has to divide his time and his passion between two things.”