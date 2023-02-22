Clarification On Vince McMahon Reportedly Returning To WWE Creative

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed a source told him that Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE creative. A WWE talent told him the news although he has yet to get official confirmation. He plans to discuss this later today.

McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year to help facilitate a sale of the company and at the time it was believed he would not be involved in day-to-day operations, although many have always believed he would return to creative.

UPDATE:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has further updated his report on Vince McMahon being back in creative:

“Sources within WWE that would be in the position to know tell Fightful Select that these fears are unfounded. We couldn’t get any confirmations on those talent’s fears, as noted in the original post. HHH has been open that Vince has input, and is been adamant to talent that HHH has final say.”

Wade Keller of PWTorch.com also tweeted:

“I was told flat out today that Vince McMahon is not back involved in WWE Creative.”

This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative.



I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa List Goes On (4 PM EST), I'll discuss what they told me.



Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! pic.twitter.com/qETKzXGZhV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2023

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez commented on the story:

“Here’s the thing, it is already been stated by triple that Vince McMahon is giving him ideas, recommendations, and suggestions, this is not new. As far as Vince McMahon is back, running creative, doing what he was doing before, if that happens it’s not gonna be something that you’re gonna have to learn from Sean Ross Sapp, Dave Meltzer, or me, you’ll just have to watch the show.”

“I had people ask me if Vince McMahon was back running creative because they announced Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania and that seems like it was when Vince was in charge but it’s not. […] [The show] is not what it was before and when it is you’ll know [he’s back].”