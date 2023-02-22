WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonya Deville Is Officially Engaged To Be Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is now officially engaged to her girlfriend, Toni Cassano.

People revealed that Deville proposed to Toni on February 15.

"I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman, I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human. She is the epitome of my ride or die. To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together," Deville said.

Deville said she spent "months" designing the ring.

Congratulations!

