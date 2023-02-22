Tony Khan Comments On His "Important Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan will make an "important announcement" on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. There is no word on what the announcement might entail.
During an interview with the Phoenix New-Times, Khan commented on the announcement, saying, "Hah. Well, I can't tell you right now, but it's something I'm very excited about and it's great for the company."
A varied range of rumors about the announcement are making the rounds including a new television show, streaming service, or even another AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event this summer.
⚡ AEW Teases "QTV" Is Coming Soon
It appears something new is coming to AEW, with a mysterious QTV promo airing on AEW Dark.No details were revealed about QTV, but it is "com [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 07:35AM
