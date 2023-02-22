WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Teases "QTV" Is Coming Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

It appears something new is coming to AEW, with a mysterious QTV promo airing on AEW Dark.No details were revealed about QTV, but it is "coming soon" according to the promo.

There’s no word on if it could be a tease for a new group or wrestler or something else entirely. Checkout the teaser below:

What could it be?

