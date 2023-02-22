Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

A report has revealed the producers for the Monday February 20 episode of WWE RAW. Courtesy of Fightful Select which can be read below:

- Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens promo and the match between Zayn and Baron Corbin.

- Dolph Ziggler vs Mustafa Ali was produced by Sawn Daivari.

- Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) produced both Nikki Cross vs Asuka and the Ding Dong Hello segment that saw Becky Lynch and a returning Lita lay out a challenge for Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

- The Miz vs Seth Rollins was produced by Jason Jordan.

- Abyss produced Bronson Reed vs Chad Gable.

- Edge vs Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship was produced by Jamie Noble.

