Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

A report has revealed the producers for the Monday February 20 episode of WWE RAW. Courtesy of Fightful Select which can be read below:

- Dolph Ziggler vs Mustafa Ali was produced by Sawn Daivari.

- Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) produced both Nikki Cross vs Asuka and the Ding Dong Hello segment that saw Becky Lynch and a returning Lita lay out a challenge for Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

- The Miz vs Seth Rollins was produced by Jason Jordan.

- Abyss produced Bronson Reed vs Chad Gable.

- Edge vs Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship was produced by Jamie Noble.

