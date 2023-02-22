Shawn Michaels To Make WWE TV Appearance Soon

Shawn Michaels will be returning to WWE television very soon.
During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, Grayson Waller took control of the WWE production truck in a move he claims was inspired by the legendary D-Generation X.
He issued a challenge to WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Shawn Michaels a founding member of DX, saying:
“I’m the new main event. I’m the new show-stopper.
You’re Mr WrestleMania? Well, I’m Mr Stand and Deliver and nobody is going to hold me back.
“So, how about we talk about it, say in two weeks at Roadblock on a very special episode of The Grayson Waller Effect featuring the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels?
“So what do you say? Face to face?”
What just happened?!@GraysonWWE took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to @ShawnMichaels 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBBn4ONTqG— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023
