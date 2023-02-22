Booker T Comments On Kenny Omega Possibly Joining WWE

Booker T thinks that Kenny Omega joining WWE would be positive for everyone. During his Hall of Fame podcast he said:
“Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW.”
“I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in. If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania.”
“If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania.”
⚡ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 Coming Soon?
The AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door took place last year at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event was a big success for both [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2023 11:59AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com