Booker T Comments On Kenny Omega Possibly Joining WWE

Booker T thinks that Kenny Omega joining WWE would be positive for everyone. During his Hall of Fame podcast he said:

On AEW losing Kenny Omgea:

“Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW.”

On a mutual benefit for both WWE and Omega if Omega were to wrestle for WWE:

“I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in. If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania.”

“If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania.”