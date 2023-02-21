MLW's God Queen, Delmi Exo debuts on the Irish Whip Podcast

In this week's episode of the IRISH WHIP PODCAST the #GodQueen, Delmi Exo a recent signee to MLW and owner of "Pro Wrestling Grind" sat down with Yeti and close friend of the show Mr. Chaos.



Hitting on her career through the independents, the Sea Stars, Ride Alongs that no longer exist, and how she sees the future of her role in MLW all while running her own promotion at the same time can be heard below:

