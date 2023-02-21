WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW's God Queen, Delmi Exo Debuts On The Irish Whip Podcast

Posted By: The YETI on Feb 21, 2023

MLW's God Queen, Delmi Exo Debuts On The Irish Whip Podcast

In this week's episode of the IRISH WHIP PODCAST the #GodQueen, Delmi Exo a recent signee to MLW and owner of "Pro Wrestling Grind" sat down with Yeti and close friend of the show Mr. Chaos.  

Hitting on her career through the independents, the Sea Stars, Ride Alongs that no longer exist, and how she sees the future of her role in MLW all while running her own promotion at the same time can be heard below on the player or download the .mp3.

Irish Whip Podcast is an official podcast of WrestlingNewsSource.com.

Listen to "MLW and Grind's Delmi Exo - God Queen!" on Spreaker.

