Stevie Richards Has Been Dealing With Health Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

Former WWE and ECW Superstar Stevie Richards has been dealing with some undisclosed health issues of late and recently posted a photo of himself using a walker in the hospital. Richards plans to document what has happened soon with a video about his road to recovery.

He posted the following on social media:

The last 4 weeks, especially the last one, have really been something else. We aren’t quite at the finish line yet, but hopefully the road to recovery starts asap. I will be explaining what has happened and documenting my road to recovery on the YouTube channel as well as here.

Speaking of the YouTube channel, we have plenty of videos to edit/publish- so there will still be new content as we work through this. Please subscribe to stay updated and for the normal fitness reviews.

#blessed #blessedandgrateful #stayhealthy #healthandwellness #roadtorecovery

WNS wishes Stevie Richards all the best in his recovery.


Tags: #wwe #ecw #stevie richards

