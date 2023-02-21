WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Bella Believes Total Divas Should Have Received More Praise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

During an interview on Renee Paquette’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella commented on The Bella Twins' time in WWE and belief that the Total Divas should have been praised even more. Bella said:

“I remember one time, Triple H saying, ‘perception is reality in this reality,’ so we can perceive people however we want. I think that’s what has happened to Brie and I. At that time, they made people believe so much that Brie and I only care about reality TV, we were only there because of our men. They were super cool and doing amazing things as well. I know AJ (Lee) spoke about it in her book, and I think she’s regretted a lot, because that could have been a time when we could have empowered women even more and created more change. That was still a fight and that locker room was really difficult. A lot women can speak about that. That was a time when I saw so many women with their heads down, and I was like, ‘I’m going to fight real hard for this.’ I didn’t have to come back with reality cameras, I already had them with E!. I chose to come back to make sure we showcased women’s wrestling because I thought what women were doing was so badass and they weren’t being appreciated for it. Honestly, Total Divas should have been praised even more, I felt, because what we were doing was, we were literally almost at the point of beating the Kardashians in ratings. We were shaking the world up. What a great time. We could have had the industry behind us. Instead, they used it to turn it against us. That was really shocking to me. I was like, ‘we’re making great change for women’s wresting, why are you hating on it?'” 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #nikki bella #the bella twins

