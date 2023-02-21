AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 Coming Soon?

The AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door took place last year at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event was a big success for both brands and many have wondered if there will be a follow-up event.
During a recent interview with In the Kliq podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about another jointly promoted AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Tony Khan said:
“We always build up this big event, AEW and NJPW coming together for Forbidden Door. I think Forbidden Door 1 was such a big success, we’re looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and to ROH and I love working with them. It’s been a great relationship and there’s a lot of trust between the parties.”
