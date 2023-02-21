WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 Coming Soon?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

The AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door took place last year at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event was a big success for both brands and many have wondered if there will be a follow-up event.

During a recent interview with In the Kliq podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about another jointly promoted AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Tony Khan said:

“We always build up this big event, AEW and NJPW coming together for Forbidden Door. I think Forbidden Door 1 was such a big success, we’re looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and to ROH and I love working with them. It’s been a great relationship and there’s a lot of trust between the parties.”

Tony Khan Will Make "Important Announcement" On AEW Dynamite

During Friday's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Tony Khan has an "important announcement" coming next week. That announcement is set to b [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 18, 2023 08:17AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door

