AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 13 matches. Check out the full card below:

- Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz

- La Faccion Ingobernable's "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco

- Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid

- Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon

- Devlyn Macabre vs. House Of Black's Julia Hart

- Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

- The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz and Rich Adonis

- The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) vs. Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi

- Lizzy and Payton Blair vs. The Renegades (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade)

- Trustbusters' Slim J vs. Matt Sydal

- Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese vs. Best Friends' Trent Beretta