AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 13 matches. Check out the full card below:
- Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz
- La Faccion Ingobernable's "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco
- Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid
- Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley
- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon
- Devlyn Macabre vs. House Of Black's Julia Hart
- Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker
- The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz and Rich Adonis
- The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh
- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) vs. Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi
- Lizzy and Payton Blair vs. The Renegades (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade)
- Trustbusters' Slim J vs. Matt Sydal
- Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese vs. Best Friends' Trent Beretta
