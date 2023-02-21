WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 13 matches. Check out the full card below:

- Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz

- La Faccion Ingobernable's "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco

- Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid

- Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon

- Devlyn Macabre vs. House Of Black's Julia Hart

- Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

- The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz and Rich Adonis

- The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh

- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) vs. Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi

- Lizzy and Payton Blair vs. The Renegades (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade)

- Trustbusters' Slim J vs. Matt Sydal

- Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese vs. Best Friends' Trent Beretta


