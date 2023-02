Keiji Muto Retirement Show Results - Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito

The 39-year career of Keiji Muto came to an emotional end on Tuesday morning when Muto wrestled one final time at the Tokyo Dome to cap off a lengthy retirement series. He was defeated in the main event by Tetsuya Naito.

The show featured wrestlers from Pro Wrestling NOAH, NJPW, TJPW, DRAGONGATE, AJPW, and DDT.

Check out the full card results below, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

- Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya defeated Yasutaka Yano & Yoshiki Inamura

- TJPW Showcase: Miyu Yamashita, Rika Tatsumi, Shoko Nakajima & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Maki Itoh, Miu Watanabe, Mizuki & Yuki Arai

- Anthony Greene, Jack Morris & Jake Lee (Good Looking Guys) defeated Satoshi Kojima, Takashi Sugiura & Timothy Thatcher

- Chris Ridgeway, Daga, Eita, HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa (STINGER) defeated Alejandro, Atsushi Kotoge, Junta Miyawaki, Seiki Yoshioka & YO-HEY

- DDT Showcase: MAO, Shunma Katsumata, Toi Kojima & Yuki Ueno (37KAMIINA) defeated Tetsuya Endo, Yuya Koroku (Burning), Hideki Okatani, & Takeshi Masada

- El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Naomichi Marufuji & Ninja Mack (NOAH) defeated Diamante, KAI & Shun Skywalker (Dragongate/Z-Brats)

- Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh & Manabu Soya (NOAH/Kongo) defeated Kento Miyahara, Suwama & Yuma Aoyagi (AJPW)

- NOSAWA's Final Match: Gedo & Taiji Ishimori (NJPW/Bullet Club) defeated MAZADA & NOSAWA Rongai (NOAH)

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defeated GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA

- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya

- Tetsuya Naito defeated Keiji Muto