Hangman Adam Page Reveals A Secret About His Autograph

AEW star Hangman Adam Page has revealed he signs his signature differently for those fans who harass him in hotel lobbies. Page noted that if his autograph doesn't have the Hangman underneath it's because he's been harassed.
“I’ll tell you a little secret — if you ever buy one that doesn’t have the Hangman underneath, it’s because someone harassed me in the hotel lobby and I give them the halfway, house show signature… Don’t come in my hotel lobby. That’s my front door, you know what I mean? Leave me alone.”
“I wore this costume on my body and then I tried to rip it off, but I had on big white tennis shoes and couldn’t get it off my feet. So I waddled around the ring until I got to the back and cut it off with scissors. It was so embarrassing but fun.”
