WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Hangman Adam Page Reveals A Secret About His Autograph

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Hangman Adam Page Reveals A Secret About His Autograph

AEW star Hangman Adam Page has revealed he signs his signature differently for those fans who harass him in hotel lobbies. Page noted that if his autograph doesn't have the Hangman underneath it's because he's been harassed. 

On his signature: 

“I’ll tell you a little secret — if you ever buy one that doesn’t have the Hangman underneath, it’s because someone harassed me in the hotel lobby and I give them the halfway, house show signature… Don’t come in my hotel lobby. That’s my front door, you know what I mean? Leave me alone.”

On his Stay Puft Marshmallow costume from Dynamite in 2021:

“I wore this costume on my body and then I tried to rip it off, but I had on big white tennis shoes and couldn’t get it off my feet. So I waddled around the ring until I got to the back and cut it off with scissors. It was so embarrassing but fun.”

Ariel Helwani Addresses That Tony Khan Tweet

During his latest MMA Hour show, Ariel Helwani detailed discussed his side of the story following a shot taken by Tony Khan over his appeara [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2023 04:18PM


Tags: #aew #adam page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80726/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer