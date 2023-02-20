WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Eddie Kingston Pulled From Another Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been pulled from the upcoming Glory Pro Wrestling event due to an injury. He has recently missed a DEFY Wrestling event earlier this month.

His last match was against Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley last weekend.

GPW announced, Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can’t make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of. We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon!

