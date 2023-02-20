AEW Star Eddie Kingston Pulled From Another Event

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been pulled from the upcoming Glory Pro Wrestling event due to an injury. He has recently missed a DEFY Wrestling event earlier this month.
His last match was against Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley last weekend.
GPW announced, “Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can’t make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of. We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon!”
Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can't make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) February 20, 2023
We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon! pic.twitter.com/tiFw0wIau1
