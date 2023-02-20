WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Delmi Exo Signs With Major League Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping

(New York) — Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Delmi Exo, as MLW looks to expand its women’s division in 2023, with the arrival of its new hit series, MLW UNDERGROUND on REELZ.

Exo made a splash debuting in MLW in 2021, teaming with sister Ashley Vox as the Sea Stars.

Exo has since embarked on a career as a singles competitor, wowing fans and winning big on the northeast wrestling circuit. Expanding her arsenal and generating buzz, Delmi Exo has become one of the top free agents in the sport… until now.

 
Putting pen to paper with MLW, the popular competitor now officially calls MLW home. With the goal of winning gold Delmi Exo promises to hit the women’s featherweight division with a tidal wave.

Exo will next compete in MLW April 6 in New York City and April 8 in Philadelphia. For more information visit: https://www.MLWtickets.com.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.


