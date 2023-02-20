WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Who Is The Favorite Company To Sign Jay White?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Who Is The Favorite Company To Sign Jay White?

In the latest Wrestling Observer Daily Update it appears WWE will be the likely destination for Jay White, while the update noted that AEW could be an option and would still allow him to appear for NJPW despite being banished from the promotion. 

Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.”

Tags: #njpw #wwe #aew #jay white

