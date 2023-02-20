A new update on Jay Briscoe’s eldest daughter who was a passenger in the car accident that killed the ROH star.

His daughters, the youngest Jayleigh, aged 9, and eldest Grace, aged 12 were treated for injuries following the accident.

Jayleigh was released from the hospital on February 2, but Grace remained there for further rehab. It has now be revealed that Grace has been released from the hospital to return home where she will continue rehab therapy.

He mother Ashley Pugh has posted a photo:

Got all my babies back together♥️♥️♥️

WNS wishes the whole family all the very best.