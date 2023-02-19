The Legendary World Of Sport Host Dickie Davies Passes Away Aged 94

The legendary World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died aged 94 after confirmation of his death came from a friend on Sunday.

The news was broken by former colleague Jim Rosenthal, who posted on social media: "With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs."

Davies did many other notable things in his broadcasting career, but nothing will compare to him fronting ITV's World of Sport which featured pro wrestling on a Saturday afternoon. The program was watched by millions of viewers making household names out of Adrian Street, Mick McManus, Count Bartelli, Giant Haystacks, Jackie Pallo, Big Daddy, Steve Veidor, Dynamite Kid, and Kendo Nagasaki.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Dickie Davies.