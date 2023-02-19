Richard Belzer Passes Away Aged 78, Remembering His Choke Incident Involving Hulk Hogan

Richard Belzer, a comedian who started out as an edgy stand-up performer before finding further fame as the cynical but stalwart detective John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has died aged 78.

Bill Scheft, a longtime friend told The Hollywood Reporter, "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,'"

Belzer has an interesting link to the world of professional wrestling as during a WrestleMania promotional tour in 1985, Hulk Hogan accidentally choked out Richard Belzer. The incident happened when Hogan and Mr. T appeared on the Hot Properties show hosted by Belzer.

Hulk Hogan applied a front chin lock to the host who passed out within a few seconds. According to Belzer, Hogan had told him to let him know if the hold however Hogan was busy conversing with Mr. T.

Belzer collapsed to the ground and his head hit the floor and an eerie silence overcame the room. Hogan lightly slapped his face and Belzer eventually regained consciousness. Belzer did not return after a commercial break was over and Hogan issued an apology to viewers.

Richard Belzer later sued Hulk Hogan for $5 million according to a 1990 New York Times article. The case later settled out of court, which, according to Belzer in a 2008 Vulture interview, allowed he and his wife to put a down payment on a house in France.

WNS wishes Belzer's friends and family our deepest and heartfelt condolences.