WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Higher-Ups Pushed For Sami Zayn To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2023

WWE Higher-Ups Pushed For Sami Zayn To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported "higher-ups" pushed for Sami Zayn to win the title at Elimination Chamber, but those plans were shot down.

Discussing WrestleMania 39, which will see Reigns defend against Cody Rhodes, Meltzer noted:

"I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman and Cody. It’s not Sami being thrown in."

It is rumored that Zayn and Kevin Owens will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Two new WrestleMania 39 matches are now officially confirmed for WrestleMania 39 following last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 19, 2023 01:38PM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #sami zayn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80702/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer