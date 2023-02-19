WWE Higher-Ups Pushed For Sami Zayn To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported "higher-ups" pushed for Sami Zayn to win the title at Elimination Chamber, but those plans were shot down.
Discussing WrestleMania 39, which will see Reigns defend against Cody Rhodes, Meltzer noted:
"I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman and Cody. It’s not Sami being thrown in."
It is rumored that Zayn and Kevin Owens will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.
⚡ Updated WWE WrestleMania 39 Card
