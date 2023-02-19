AEW Rumored To Be Launching A New Show

According to USPTO, AEW filed to trademark "AEW Collision" on February 18, along with the following description:

Mark For: AEW COLLISON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

Khan is set to make an "important announcement" on next week’s Dynamite and speculation suggest he could be announcing a new show.