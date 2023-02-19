WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2023

Two new WrestleMania 39 matches are now officially confirmed for WrestleMania 39 following last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Unconfirmed but likely.

WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Hell In a Cell Match
Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

