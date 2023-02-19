Updated WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Two new WrestleMania 39 matches are now officially confirmed for WrestleMania 39 following last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Unconfirmed but likely.
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (c)
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
Hell In a Cell Match
Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
