WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Mercedes Mone Wins First NJPW Match At Battle In The Valley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2023

Mercedes Mone Wins First NJPW Match At Battle In The Valley

Mercedes Mone was victorious in her first match in New Japan Pro Wrestling. She defeated KAIRI to capture the IWGP Women’s World Championship at Battle In The Valley.

This was Mone's first match since May 2022, the same month she and fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of WWE.

WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance as well as AEW star CM Punk.


Tags: #njpw #mercedes mone #sasha banks #battle in the valley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80696/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer