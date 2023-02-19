Mercedes Mone Wins First NJPW Match At Battle In The Valley

Mercedes Mone was victorious in her first match in New Japan Pro Wrestling. She defeated KAIRI to capture the IWGP Women’s World Championship at Battle In The Valley.
This was Mone's first match since May 2022, the same month she and fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of WWE.
WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance as well as AEW star CM Punk.
Mercedes Mone with a SMOOTH Transition. That Lucha Training is paying off!pic.twitter.com/RvC2B5P0cb— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 19, 2023
Always bank on yourself! #Monè #CEO #IWGPWomensChampion pic.twitter.com/jTwq4MLA6y— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 19, 2023
