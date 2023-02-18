The Undertaker Discusses The "Huge Disconnect" In Pro Wrestling Today

The Undertaker recently appeared on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, during which he expressed his concerns about social media and how fans want to know about more what is going on backstage than what is going on in the ring. He said:

“Our fan base in general, they’re more concerned now with what’s happening behind the scenes and not so much what’s going on in the ring.

“They want the dirt. It’s like anything else in our society. It’s all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there.”

On social media:

“For me, it’s kind of a huge disconnect, but it is what it is and that’s where we’re at. I don’t necessarily like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s just the way it is. It really makes things harder to have good storylines and have people invested.”