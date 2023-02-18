WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Confirms Why AEW Video Game Has Been Delayed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

AEW: Fight Forever has been rated “T” for “Teen.” During an appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Kenny Omega confirmed that this was the reason as to why the game has been delayed.

“It does suck because the rating has held us back a little bit because we really wanted to get it out. The longer the time goes by, this finished product that we have of a game is just gonna be a little dated, right? Sure, a lot of the same people are going to be there, but some aren’t, and you’re going to wonder why ‘I’ve seen this guy on TV for weeks, why isn’t he in the game?’ It’s because the game has been done, but we’ve had to try to get our game in a position to be rated so that we can sell it. So now, I can positively say that we’re headed back in the right direction.”

Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever #kenny omega

