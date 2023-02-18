WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 VIDEO: New AEW Fight Forever Gameplay Footage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

New gameplay footage has been released from the upcoming AEW Fight Forever which is expected to be released sometime this year.

The footage is from IGN Fan Fest 2023 and pays homage to "one of the most important matches of AEW history" with gameplay footage intercut with moments from Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship match from the January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Watch the footage below:

 


