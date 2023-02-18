Final Card For Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

WWE tonight presents the 2023 Elimination Chamber, the final premium live event before WrestleMania 39.

Below is the is the final card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Austin Theory (champion) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania)

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Mixed Tag Team Match

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley)

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley