Final Card For Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE tonight presents the 2023 Elimination Chamber, the final premium live event before WrestleMania 39.
Below is the is the final card
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Sami Zayn
United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Austin Theory (champion) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford
Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania)
Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella
Mixed Tag Team Match
Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley)
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
