Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Pays Tribute To The Late Jerry Jarrett

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2023

In a post on Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson credited Jarrett’s Memphis style of wrestling with helping him in his early career. He said:

“Memphis wrestling in the late 70s, early 80s, had such a strong influence on my career,” Johnson said. “How I worked the microphone, how I worked in my matches, the storytelling that I would put in my matches, how I decided that I wanted to become a ring general — there was so much of Memphis wrestling that influenced my style. And that was all because of Jerry Jarrett.”


