Tony Khan Will Make "Important Announcement" On AEW Dynamite

During Friday's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Tony Khan has an "important announcement" coming next week. That announcement is set to be revealed on the February 22 edition of Dynamite on TBS.
There’s no word on what the announcement will even be about, but we’ll keep you updated.
In addition to the announcement the card for Dynamite next week is as follows:
The All-Atlantic Championship will be on the line, as Orange Cassidy defends against his former Best Friends teammate Wheeler Yuta.
In tag team action, The Acclaimed will take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.
In the women's division, Saraya will face Skye Blue.
