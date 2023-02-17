WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Newest MLW signee to appear on Irish Whip Podcast

Posted By: The YETI on Feb 17, 2023

Next Tuesday, February 21st at 8PM EST Major League Wrestling's Delmi Exo sits down with our very own Irish Whip Podcast!

 

Recently appearing on Busted Open Radio, Court Bauer stated that Delmi Exo had signed with Major League Wrestling. Bauer went on to say that MLW was looking to add more talent to the women's division and Exo is the first addition, hinting that there could be more in the future.

Originally making her MLW debut in October 2021. Exo has competed at Beyond, Shimmer, GRIND, Limitless, ROH, and AEW.

