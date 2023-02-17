Newest MLW signee to appear on Irish Whip Podcast

Next Tuesday, February 21st at 8PM EST Major League Wrestling's Delmi Exo sits down with our very own Irish Whip Podcast!

Recently appearing on Busted Open Radio, Court Bauer stated that Delmi Exo had signed with Major League Wrestling. Bauer went on to say that MLW was looking to add more talent to the women's division and Exo is the first addition, hinting that there could be more in the future.

Originally making her MLW debut in October 2021. Exo has competed at Beyond, Shimmer, GRIND, Limitless, ROH, and AEW.