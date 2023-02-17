Riho Returning To All Elite Wrestling Soon

Have you missed Riho?

She could soon be back with All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion comes and goes from the promotion but we should be seeing her back on screen very soon according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as soon as next week.

Riho last appeared on AEW TV on November 9, where she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation teaming up with Willow Nightingale to defeat Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga.

It remains unclear why she returns and then misses so much time, but lets hope her next run is for much longer!