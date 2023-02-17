WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumor Killer Regarding CM Punk and WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

There were recent reports that CM Punk could return from injury by April of 2023 with his AEW future still very much uncertain. While there has been speculation about Punk possibly returning to WWE, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted:

"There were reports going around regarding Chris Guy (Ace Steel) being at the Royal Rumble and then speculating that he was there to broker a deal for CM Punk. However, not only is that impossible at this point because Punk is under contract to AEW, but Guy wasn’t at the Rumble to begin with so that aspect of the story was incorrect from the start."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:01PM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

