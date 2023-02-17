Rumor Killer Regarding CM Punk and WWE

There were recent reports that CM Punk could return from injury by April of 2023 with his AEW future still very much uncertain. While there has been speculation about Punk possibly returning to WWE, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted:
"There were reports going around regarding Chris Guy (Ace Steel) being at the Royal Rumble and then speculating that he was there to broker a deal for CM Punk. However, not only is that impossible at this point because Punk is under contract to AEW, but Guy wasn’t at the Rumble to begin with so that aspect of the story was incorrect from the start."
⚡ Mike Tyson Would Rather Appear For WWE Over AEW
Mike Tyson might have landed himself in the bad books of AEW with his latest comment. The boxing legend would like to work with WWE again, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:01PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com