Rumor Killer Regarding CM Punk and WWE

There were recent reports that CM Punk could return from injury by April of 2023 with his AEW future still very much uncertain. While there has been speculation about Punk possibly returning to WWE, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted:

"There were reports going around regarding Chris Guy (Ace Steel) being at the Royal Rumble and then speculating that he was there to broker a deal for CM Punk. However, not only is that impossible at this point because Punk is under contract to AEW, but Guy wasn’t at the Rumble to begin with so that aspect of the story was incorrect from the start."