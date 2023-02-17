WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Hurt Business May Add Another Member Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2023

The Hurt Business May Add Another Member Soon

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed has discussed the possibility of adding former two-time NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to The Hurt Business.

“It has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster. It probably wouldn’t happen until after April since Bron Breakker vs. Hayes looks to be the main event of the 4/1 NXT show in Los Angeles.”

WWE Has Eyes On Major Free Agent

Rumors are rampant that "Switchblade" Jay White departing from NJPW will lead to him joining WWE, although a new report suggests the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:05PM

Tags: #wwe #the hurt business #nxt #carmelo hayes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80662/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer