The Hurt Business May Add Another Member Soon

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed has discussed the possibility of adding former two-time NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to The Hurt Business.
“It has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster. It probably wouldn’t happen until after April since Bron Breakker vs. Hayes looks to be the main event of the 4/1 NXT show in Los Angeles.”
⚡ WWE Has Eyes On Major Free Agent
Rumors are rampant that "Switchblade" Jay White departing from NJPW will lead to him joining WWE, although a new report suggests the company [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2023 05:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com