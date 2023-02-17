The Hurt Business May Add Another Member Soon

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed has discussed the possibility of adding former two-time NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to The Hurt Business.

“It has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster. It probably wouldn’t happen until after April since Bron Breakker vs. Hayes looks to be the main event of the 4/1 NXT show in Los Angeles.”