AEW Announces Baltimore TV Tapings, Off-Air Mark Briscoe Promo, AR Fox Joins Unrestricted

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

– AEW has announced details for their upcoming TV tapings for Dynamite and Rampage. The company is returning to Baltimore, Maryland on May 3 for Dynamite and Rampage. The tapings will be held at the new CFG Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24. Both show will also head to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on May 10. On May 17 the tapings will be held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale on March 3.

– AEW has released a video featuring Mark Briscoe after he picked up his second win last night on Dynamite against Josh Woods. Briscoe stated now that he’s 2-0 he’s smelling some gold out there in his future. Watch below:

- AR Fox joins AEW Unrestricted this week:


