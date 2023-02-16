Kevin Nash Thanks Fans For Support, Final Nikki Bella Says I Do Tonight, Women of Wrestling (WOW) Preview

- Kevin Nash thanked fans for their support after the passing of his son Tristen back in October. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, “Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you’ll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you.”

- The final episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight.

- Women of Wrestling (WOW) has released a preview for this weekend’s Episode 23. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

EPISODE 23: “Evening The Score” – Tonight, we learn if Leia Makoa can get a payback or will she take another beat down at the hands of Wrecking Ball. Will Lana Star’s protege get the better of Stephy Slays? Or will Stephy’s indomitable spirit win the day? In the Main Event, Kandi Krush will finally face Chainsaw, the woman Krush believes committed the heinous act of stealing and destroying her sentimental grandmother’s gifted boxing gloves! Will Krush finally have her revenge?