Cody Rhodes To Team With The OC at WWE Live Events

Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he would be teaming with The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) at upcoming WWE live events.
He tweeted: “Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…”
Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 15, 2023
March 4th in Syracuse, NY: https://t.co/xAmCDDDRfo
🤘 pic.twitter.com/ICo8PbVJ21
