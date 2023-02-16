WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes To Team With The OC at WWE Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2023

Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he would be teaming with The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) at upcoming WWE live events.

He tweeted: “Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #the oc #luke gallows #karl anderson

